‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Flaunts Her Cleavage & Booty In Sporty Workout Gear

Donna D’Errico, 52, showed off her sporty side in an Instagram post shared with her 273,000 followers on Sunday. The former Baywatch star, who is known for her role as Donna Marco, flaunted her cleavage and booty in some tight workout gear as she enjoyed some time outdoors.

In the attention-grabbing upload, Donna looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a skintight black tank top. The shirt featured a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The straps also accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of black and white tie-dye effect leggings. The skintight pants clung to her long, lean legs while putting some emphasis on her round booty and curvy hips.

Donna’s accessories were perfect for a day hiking the trails at El Escorpion Park — where she geotagged her location. She wore a neon green baseball cap, which she turned backwards, and a pair of gray sneakers. She also remembered to stay hydrated by bringing along a large pink water bottle.

In the first photo, Donna stood with one foot ahead of the other and a hand hanging at her side. The other hand rested near her chest as she smiled for the camera. The second shot featured the actress from behind as she walked the trail.

The third slide was a quick video that showed Donna with her backside toward the lens as she reached both of her hands above her head and stood on her tip toes as she looked victorious. In the caption, she gushed over her comfy leggings.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Donna’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The post garnered more than 8,500 likes within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 370 messages.

“They show off your tight, shapely curves!” one follower wrote.

“Those are awesome and you look amazing!” another gushed.

“You look so bomb even in workout clothes!” a third user stated.

“Goddess! That face makes the heart melt,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna often delights her followers by showing off her killer curves in revealing outfits. Just last week, she posed in a black lingerie set and a pair of fishnet stockings. To date, that snap has raked in more than 9,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.