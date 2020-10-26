‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Stuns Fans With Halloween-Themed Pregnancy Annoucement

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese stunned fans with a Halloween-themed pregnancy announcement. She and her husband Christopher Buckner revealed, along with their son CJ, that the reality television star was expecting her second child. The couple and their son posed with a plethora of decorations and other fun additions that announced the big news to Deena’s 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The MTV celebrity posted five slides taken in front of what appeared to be the home the couple shares in New Jersey.

In the first snapshot, Deena wore a T-shirt with the words “I smell a child” written atop it. She held her belly with her left hand. Next to her, Chris, Deena’s husband of three years, wore a similar tee except his stated, “Can’t scare me, my wife is pregnant.” Finally, CJ, who stood in between his parents, announced on his topper, “It’s no trick, I’m going to be a big brother.”

The threesome stood on the porch of their abode, which was decorated with fall leaves, welcome signs that featured pumpkins atop them, a large pot of multicolored mums, a bale of hay, two large pumpkins which shared the message that the baby was due in May of next year and a large blackboard that explained CJ’s new status.

In the second photograph, the 1.5-year-old sat atop what seemed to be a seat that was covered by a tan blanket with black and red stripes. He smiled in the photo, that used many of the same props as the first image.

Another photo showed their complete family, including the clan’s tiny dog Cali.

In the final photograph, an image of two pumpkins that announced the impending arrival of Deena and Chris’ child had the addition of a black-and-white sonogram photo taped to a small one placed between them.

Deena’s fellow co-stars past and present shared their excitement at the news, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Lauren Sorrentino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Viewers of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation added their feelings regarding her news in the comments section of the post.

“What a cute announcement! Congrats to you and your growing clan!” wrote one fan.

“Sooo happy for you,” remarked a second follower.

“Another meatball, congratulations to you both! Awesome,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Such a wonderful blessing! These pictures are so stinking cute,” penned a fourth social media user.