Lauren Alexis Introduces Herself In Skintight Cropped Tee & Chain Bikini For Sultry Instagram Share

Lauren Alexis took a moment to introduce herself to her fans in her latest Instagram share over the weekend. The model posted a photo in which she rocked a skintight crop top with nothing underneath and a high-cut chain bikini as she posed outside. Her revealing ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Lauren’s look included a white T-shirt with a thin black trim and a small red heart with a sword through it on the chest. The skintight material made it clear that the model skipped a bra, as the outline of her bust could be seen. The tee cut off just below her chest, so her flat tummy was completely on display.

On the bottom, Lauren wore a black bikini bottom with rose gold chains and small bows on the sides. The swimwear was made in a U-shape that plunged into the front of her waist to showcase her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her curves. Her shapely legs were perfectly framed in the tiny bikini.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a silver belly button stud and she styled her brunette locks down in a messy blowout.

The photo showed Lauren sitting on a brown wicker chair in the corner between two white walls on what looked to be a patio. Dark green shrubbery lined the top of the wall as partially bare trees could be seen in the background. The image was geotagged as Cyprus, where the babe recently took a vacation.

Lauren perched on the seat with her legs slightly parted and her arms tucked in the sides. She arched her back and popped out her chest in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure as she stared at the camera with parted lips.

In the caption, the model asked fans how they were doing.

The post received more than 98,000 likes and just over 600 comments in under a day in under a day, proving to be a hit with the babe’s followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“After seeing this, I’m very good thanks,” one fan wrote.

“You are looking so incredible,” another user added.

“I love the photo Queen beautiful presentation,” a third person penned.

“Absolutely stunning I can’t get enough of you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Lauren always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another Cyprus share, the babe sported skintight jeans and a tank top that hugged her assets.