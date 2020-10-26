Serena Williams Rocks Bold Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline & Crimson Boots

Tennis legend Serena Williams looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share. She took to the photo-sharing site on Monday morning to share a couple of photos that saw her rocking a black swimsuit with a pair of crimson high-heeled boots, and the post certainly got her fans to talking.

Serena’s swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. It had two short straps across the neckline that drew the eye to her chest. The bathing suit also had a leather waistband and high-cut legs.

The celebrity’s boots came up to her knees, and they zipped up the back. They had pointed toes and thin heels.

The 39-year-old wore her hair slicked back into a low ponytail.

Serena shared the two pictures of her modeling the sexy outfit to her Instagram account with a few seconds. The snaps appeared to be behind-the-scene images from a photo shoot as she posed in front of a large white background. Other photo equipment was also visible off to one side of the frames.

One of the pictures captured Serena holding her ponytail in one hand while she rested her other hand on her hip. She was smiling as she stood looked away from the camera with one hip cocked to the side. The pose showed off her fit figure, with an emphasis on her shapely legs and thin waist. Her toned arms were also on display.

The post was wildly popular among Serena’s 12.7 million followers, racking up more than 60,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Serena mentioned the footwear. Her legion of fans seemed more impressed with the body wearing them.

“What did we ever do to deserve this type of sexiness this Monday morning” wrote one admirer.

“You look like a Marvel Super Hero,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“The boots can never be as spectacular as the woman wearing them #GOAT,” a third comment read.

“One of the most beautiful talented woman in the world,” a third follower wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji.

An image posted seconds after the first saw Serena with her fingers in the ends of her hair. She wore a serious expression on her face while her other hand was still on her hip.

Earlier in the month, Serena thrilled her fans when she shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of another photo shoot for British Vogue that saw her modeling a white ensemble. The athlete wore a formfitting dress that featured a dress with a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a pair of pants.