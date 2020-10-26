Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Blue Lingerie In Sultry Bedroom Snaps

Fans went wild for the barely there look.

Alexa Collins knows how to keep her 1.1 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The model frequently flaunts her figure in scanty bikinis on social media but swapped her swimwear for a sexy set of lingerie in her most recent share on Monday morning.

In the double-pic update, Alexa was seen sitting on her bed, which was dressed in light gray linens and adorned with plush pillows. She bent one leg at the knee in the first image and rested her hand on top of her toned calf while wearing a sultry expression on her face as she stared down the camera’s lens.

For the second photo, the model placed both hands flat on top of the mattress while hanging both of her legs over the edge. The shot had more of a flirty vibe than the previous, as her plump lips were spread into a wide smile as she gazed at something outside of the frame.

Alexa went full bombshell as she worked the camera in nothing more than a coordinated bra-and-panties set from Lounge Underwear that left very little to the imagination. The lacy set had a gorgeous teal-and-blue color scheme that complemented her deep tan — likely remnants of her trip to Tulum earlier this month.

The influencer sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her voluptuous assets in a two-toned balconette bra. The lingerie featured underwire-style cups and a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her ample cleavage. It had thin straps as well that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

Alexa also sported a pair of matching panties in the smoldering new addition to her feed. The semi-sheer undergarment boasted a high-cut design that left her curvy hips and shapely thighs well within eyesight for her fans to admire. The piece also had a unique, v-shaped waistband with a scalloped trip that flattered her flat tummy and abs. Its straps were pulled high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

The Florida-native kept her look simple, styling her platinum blond tresses down in a sleek middle part. A pair of diamond stud earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her locks, adding the perfect hint of bling to her barely there ensemble.

The post has been live for only a short time but has already been flooded with compliments from Alexa’s adoring fans.

“So stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“Sexy and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“You are a piece of art in blue lingerie,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re a GODDESS in any color,” declared a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up nearly 4,000 likes after less than 30 minutes of being shared.