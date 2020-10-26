Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Her Slim Waist In A Blue Skirt & Led Zeppelin T-Shirt

Kelly Clarkson rocked a sassy and chic ensemble in a recent online upload. The singer looked stunning as she flaunted her slim waist in a blue skirt and a trendy Led Zeppelin band t-shirt, much to the delight of the 730,000-plus fans who follower the Instagram account of her talk show.

In the clip, Kelly looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for the bright blue skirt with a white polka-dot pattern. She accentuated her curves by cinching her waist with a thick black belt that wrapped tightly around her midsection and showcased her hips.

The Led Zeppelin top boasted a colorful pattern, including an orange and blue design with yellow lettering. The shirt featured short sleeves that flashed her toned arms as it clung to her chest. She accessorized the style with layered chains around her neck.

In the video, Kelly stood in front of a large table, which featured black and white pumpkin decor, some flickering candles, and a crow. She placed her hands on her hips with her shoulders back as she explained to her viewers that she would be sharing some of her fans’ creepiest stories about their toddlers in honor of upcoming Halloween holiday.

Kelly got animated while reading the stories that her viewers had sent it, freaking out over some of the creepy situations that the kids put their parents through.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kelly’s followers seemed to enjoy the spooky, yet comical segment. The clip was viewed more than 154,000 times in just under 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her followers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“This is my favorite segment!!!!” one follower stated.

“This is hilarious,” another declared.

“Really having 2nd thoughts on kids. So thankful my cat doesn’t speak when she starts seeing things that aren’t there,” a third user wrote.

“Omg had a bad day till I saw this! Thank you,” a fourth person commented.

Fans who watch Kelly’s talk show know that she’s often rocking stylish looks that are both casual and beautiful. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently sported a similar outfit when she paired a long, black leather skirt with a Fleetwood Mac band t-shirt, which her supporters seemed to approve of. To date, that post has reeled in over 65,000 likes and more than 580 comments.