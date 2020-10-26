Dua Lipa Lays On The Ground In Short Orange Dress & Leather Thigh-High Boots

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British singer released her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, earlier this year and has been sweeping up nominations at award shows.

The “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a short orange dress that featured a lace/netted detailing. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. Lipa paired the ensemble with black cut-out leather thigh-high boots. She styled her dark hair off her face and into a bun. Lipa accessorized herself with numerous chain necklaces, chain bracelets, and rings. She is a fan of body art and showcased a number of tattoos inked down both arms. Lipa kept her nails short for the occasion and looked very glam.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured lying down on the ground in front of a curtain. Lipa crossed her legs over and gazed directly at the camera lens while lifting her upper body off the floor.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped sitting down again with both hands on the ground. Lipa showcased her side profile and looked over to her right.

In the third and final frame, the two-time Grammy Award winner laid down on her front and pushed her lower back in the air. Lipa rested her hand underneath her chin and sported a smirky expression while staring over to her left.

For her caption, she informed fans that she will be making an appearance on Good Morning America two announce her two nominations at this year’s American Music Awards.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 320,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 54 million followers.

“imagine looking like that,” one user wrote.

“Such a queen,” another person shared.

“Absolutely Gorgeous!!! And she can sing!” remarked a third fan.

“The absolute goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Lipa announced that she had launched her third and final clothing range with fashion brand Pepe Jeans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled some of the new garments that are available to purchase.

In one pic, Lipa wowed in a dark denim bodysuit that featured long sleeves and buttons going up the middle. Underneath, she wore sheer black tights and accessorized with numerous rings. Lipa pulled her dark locks off her face and posed in front of a plain backdrop.