‘Love Us Blind’ Star Mark Cuevas Reveals He’s Expecting First Baby Four Months After Dating New Girlfriend

The Netflix star will welcome his first child in April 2021.

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey.

Four months after introducing his lady on social media, the 26-year-old Netflix star shared sweet photos to his Instagram page as the new couple announced their exciting news.

The dad-to-be shared a photo of him hugging Rainey, 25, as she held a sonogram in her hand. A second snap showed the pair kissing as they posed outdoors in a field in Atlanta, Georgia. Cuevas held a sign that said Our Little Pumpkin….Cuevas April 2021.”

A third pic showed the lovebirds from behind as they walked hand in and through the field. Cuevas wore a backward cap that said “Dad” on it.

In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, the Love Is Blind star confirmed the baby’s due date of April 29, 2021.

In the comments section, several of Cuevas’ Love Is Blind co-stars reacted to his surprising news.

“How cool – congrats to you and your respective families!” wrote pal Kenny Barnes.

“Congrats to you both brother! You’re going to be an incredible dad and I wish all three of you all the love and happiness life has to offer, ” added Damien Powers.

“Ahhhhh congratulations!!!” chimed in Gianinna Gibelli.

Others wondered how Cuevas’ former fiance, Jessica Batten, is feeling. Batten famously dumped Cuevas, who is nearly 10 years her junior, at the altar on the wedding episode of the Netflix reality show.

“Poor Jessica,” one commenter wrote, capped off with a series of laughing emoji.

“We are all thinking it,” another added.

Cuevas told E! News that he is ready to take on fatherhood after his rollercoaster reality TV experience made headlines earlier this year.

“I’m so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor.”

Rainey also shared snaps from the photos session, in an Instagram post seen here, including one of her wearing a black maternity dress while holding the sonogram as both expectant parents cradled her baby bump.

“Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin,” the blonde beauty wrote.

Fans know that the new couple’s relationship moved very fast after Cuevas’ heartbreak with Batten played out on TV. In an interview with People, the lovebirds revealed they met at a restaurant in Atalanta in early summer. They took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, and officially started dating at that time.