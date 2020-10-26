Casey Costelloe Shows Some Serious Skin In A Tiny White Bikini While Enjoying A Cocktail On The Beach

Casey appeared to be sipping a margarita.

Casey Costelloe delighted her 773,000 Instagram followers on Monday with another look at her smoking hot body. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showed some serious skin in an itty-bitty bikini while relaxing on the beach.

The image appeared to be a throwback photo from one of Casey’s many luxurious vacations, as she noted in the caption that it was taken somewhere she’d “rather be.” She was seen leaning up against a thick tree trunk with her bare feet in the sand and was surrounded by a number of other tall palm trees that gave the shot a tropical vibe. She held a cocktail in her hand — possibly a margarita — and wore a huge smile on her face as the sun spilled in, illuminating her flawless figure as she worked the camera.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Casey’s, as usual, did not disappoint. The Aussie beauty opted for a classic white two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. However, her online audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Casey’s swimwear look included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, one of which she propped up on the tree behind her. It had a plunging neckline that hit just past her ample chest, exposing her bronzed decolletage and voluptuous cleavage nearly in its entirety.

The matching bottoms were equally as risque, especially thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The style left her long, lean legs completely bare while also treating fans to a peek at her curvy hips. It had a thick waistband as well that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

Fans were hardly shy about showing Casey some love for her latest swimwear look. After just three hours of going live the post has amassed more than 3,800 likes, as well as an additional 128 comments.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Love the bikini Case! Looking stunning!” praised another fan.

“Wow…..thanks for making my morning! YOU ARE AMAZING LOOKING, WISH I WAS THERE!” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt travel plans, Casey has been flooding her page with sexy throwback snaps from her past vacations. Last week, the social media star shared a set of photos from her trip to Thailand, in which she showed off her ample assets in a skimpy red bikini. That post proved to be another hit, earning more than 22,000 likes and 374 comments to date.