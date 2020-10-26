Kindly Myers Rocks Black Leotard & Leg Warmers In Hot New Post: ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Kindly Myers was channeling her inner ’80s diva in the most recent update added to her fiery Instagram feed. The post was shared on October 26, and Kindly looked dressed to impress in an all-black ensemble.

The photo saw the Playboy model perched up on a bench, tipping both of her feet on the ground. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where many of her recent images have been snapped. There was a wall with white shiplap and a ledge with a few vases with flowers and succulents that made up the background. Kindly turned her figure in profile, bending both legs at the knees to show off her bronze stems. She leaned her head in one hand and gazed into the camera with a seductive smile.

Kindly showed off her fit figure in a sexy ensemble that did her nothing but favors. She sported a black leotard with tight straps that secured around her back, leaving her muscular arms on display for her fans to admire. The garment fit tightly on her chest and tummy, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. Its high rise design stretched well past her hips, and her shapely thighs were on full display. She added a pair of matching leg warmers to complete her outfit, wearing them rolled down near her ankles to expose even more skin.

Kindly opted to go barefoot for the occasion. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled over her back and chest. In the caption of the update, she made sure to tag her photographer for snapping the sultry shot.

It has not taken long for Kindly’s 2.1 million fans to express their thoughts on her latest update. In a matter of hours, the image has attracted over 13,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Several Instagrammers asked if she was wearing her Halloween costume, with many referencing the popular movie Flashdance. Many others had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“One of your best recent pics. Always such a hottie,” one follower raved, adding a trio of flames to the end of the comment.

“A very beautiful lady with a sexy body,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Always looking like blazing fire,” a third gushed with a few hearts next to their words.

“So Beautiful Kindly Love You Baby. Totally looks like Flashdance,” one more pointed out.

Last week, the model enlisted the help of a horse to pose for another smoking-hot photo that saw her rocking a black swimsuit and flaunting some major cleavage.