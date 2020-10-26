Ashley Tisdale Shows Some Skin Wearing Tiny White Panties & Matching Crop Top In Bed

Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a stunning new snapshot with her over 13.1 million followers. The High School Musical actress showed some skin as she posed in a pair of tiny white panties and a matching crop top while lounging in bed.

In the sultry shot, Ashley looked drop dead gorgeous while she rocked the sleeves shirt, which flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also helped to showcase her tiny waist.

Ashley added a pair of matching panties that featured very thin straps that were pulled up high over her curvy hips. Fans also caught a glimpse of her lean legs and round booty in the photo. She accessorized the stunning style with some metallic bracelets around her wrist.

Ashley looked calm and relaxed as she sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She placed a pillow over her lap and arched her back while looking away from the camera. She placed one hand on the pillow in front of her and the other on her neck while she tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Hanging above her was some sheer, white material that draped over the headboard. She wore a fluffy towel twisted in her hair, while revealing in the caption of the post that she used Sundays to deep condition her locks so that they don’t dry out in the colder months.

Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 187,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I love your room!” one follower declared.

“You’re so beautiful,” another wrote.

“You’re so beautiful. Pregnancy looks great on you,” a third comment read.

“Happy Sunday to you and your family,” a fourth social media user remarked.

The actress’ growing baby bump doesn’t appear to be holding her back from showing off her gorgeous body in an array of steamy uploads.

Just last month, Ashley shared a stunning pic of herself going braless underneath of a cropped tank top while wearing some high-waisted pants that clung to her hips and midsection as she brushed her sandy brown, shoulder-length hair away from her face. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, that snap has racked up more than 253,000 likes and over 500 comments.