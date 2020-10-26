Heidi Klum Sizzles In Thigh-High Leather Boots On The Streets Of Berlin

The 47-year-old strutted around her home country.

Heidi Klum proved why she’s been one of the most in-demand supermodels for decades when she stepped out over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret model and current America’s Got Talent judge wowed in candid new snaps that showed her walking the streets of Berlin, Germany, in thigh-high leather boots.

In photos via the Daily Mail, Heidi stepped out in her home country on Sunday (October 25) alongside her children.

Heidi and her family enjoyed a meal out at Grill Royal, and she looked years younger than her actual age of 47 as they were snapped by paparazzi leaving the restaurant.

The former Project Runway host sizzled in leather high-heeled boots that flaunted her long, toned legs and stretched up to her mid-thigh. She kept things chic in all-black, tucking her slinky pants into her footwear and matching with a plain top and unzipped shiny satin bomber jacket.

She had a black bag with a hot pink interior slung diagonally across her torso and wore her blond hair down, with wispy bangs grazing her eyebrows. Heidi accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and could have been on a catwalk as she sassily strutted along the streets with her right hand in her pocket.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Heidi walked alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Lou, who she shares with her ex-husband, singer Seal. Lou kept things casual in a cozy blue turtleneck sweater and white pants, but dressed things up with chunky white lace-up high-heeled boots.

Both stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by wearing masks. They adhered to current laws which require people in Berlin to cover their noses and mouths in public places. Heidi matched her monochrome ensemble with a black satin mask, while Lou opted for one in blue and white. They also adhered to social distancing guidelines and kept at least 6 feet apart from others as they made their way to their vehicle.

Heidi also proved age is nothing but a number when she threw it back to her days as an underwear model on Instagram earlier this month. She wowed her followers when she danced around in a dark co-ord set from Rihanna’s intimates line, Savage x Fenty.

The mom of four seductively swiveled her hips and wore her long blond hair in waves that cascaded over her left shoulder.

“@savagexfenty has me feelin SOME KIND OF WAY. Love you @badgalriri thank you for my gift!” she captioned the video on social media.