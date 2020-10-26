Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A White Crop Top & Unique Two-Tone Jeans

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a casual ensemble that highlighted her curves to perfection. The image was captured outdoors, and Kara stood on a cobblestone-lined path beside a historic-looking building with a row of impressive white columns visible behind her. The red brick building featured white doors, and had a set of two steps leading up to it.

Kara’s ensemble was from the brand boohoo, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first shot as well as in the caption. On top, she rocked a simple white crop top with a sleeveless cut that placed her arms on display. The piece had a crew neckline and figure-hugging fit, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets. The shirt ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the garment with unique jeans that incorporated two different tones. A waistband crafted from light-wash denim stretched around her slim waist, settling just below her belly button. The same light-wash material extended down one leg, clinging to her toned thigh, and the other leg incorporated a darker gray denim.

Kara placed both hands in her pockets for the first image, tilting her head and cocking one hip slightly as she posed for the steamy shot. She added a few accessories to finish the look, including some earrings, a golden necklace, and two bangles on one wrist. She also had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her nose, and her long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled curls. She tucked a structured black bag underneath one arm.

She removed the sunglasses for the second image, gazing at something in the distance and seductively resting one end of the accessory atop her plump lower lip. Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 17,800 likes as well as 193 comments within 17 hours of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Love this beautiful!! You are absolutely stunning,” another follower chimed in.

“So cute those pants are incredible,” a third fan commented.

“You look flawless,” yet another follower remarked, including several flame emoji in the comment.

