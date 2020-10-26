Lizzo Debuts Flaming Red Hair While Flaunting Thick Figure In Black Underwear: ‘Y’all Can’t Handle Red Lizzo’

Lizzo revealed her new look on Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning. The award-winning artist debuted her flaming red locks and instantly sparked a frenzy among her 9.3 million fans. Not only were her tresses on fire, but she bared a lot of skin in a skimpy little number and flaunted her thick, gorgeous figure.

The rapper and singer looked fierce in a black bra and panties set. Lizzo pulled her bra straps down her arms to bare her shoulders and expose even more décolletage. She flaunted her ample cleavage as she strutted her stuff for the camera.

Both the top and buttons had “Savage X Lizzo” emblazoned across the elasticated bands of the underwear. The sparkly writing contrasted with the matte fabric of the clothing and added plenty of bling to the outfit.

Lizzo rocked her new hairdo. Her deep red mane was styled in curly waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders. She also had new bangs that softly swept across her forehead for an on-trend look.

The video clip showed Lizzo in a white room with a clothes rail behind her. The camera was positioned at a low angle in front of the star. The clip started with Lizzo walking toward the lens with a provocative look on her face. She leaned down toward the camera with her lips slightly parted and her brown eyes narrowed. The offering ended abruptly as it seemed as if she stopped the recording.

In her caption, the “Truth Hurts” singer claimed that her fans would not be able to handle her crimson locks. She credited Shelby Swain for her hairstyle, and added a slew of emoji at the end of her statement.

Lizzo’s fans loved the new look. The 32-year-old was inundated with sweet words and emoji from those who dig her appearance. The offering has also received more than 347,000 likes in the eight hours since she first posted it on social media.

“How do you look so good all the time?” a fan asked the superstar.

A follower felt that Lizzo reminded them of a legendary R&B celebrity.

“I’m getting Chaka vibes,” they said. At the height of her career, Chaka sported a similar hairstyle.

“I love your hair like this,” a third admirer raved. I

An Instagram user responded to Lizzo’s caption.

“You’re right… I can’t handle this,” they confessed.

The artist recently lit up her Instagram feed for another reason. The Inquisitr reported that she gave her followers a lesson on how to twerk. In that particular offering, she wore a scandalous pair of velour shirts that showcased her voluptuous booty and thighs.