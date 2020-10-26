Ashanti Poses In Peach Bodysuit By The Pool For Latest Outfit Post

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a peach bodysuit that displayed her decolletage and showed off her legs. Ashanti wrapped herself up in a long cover-up that featured a black, pink, and red pattern all over. The attire fell to the ground and was very eye-catching. The Grammy Award winner completed her look with black sandals that showcased her pedicured toes. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces, ankle bracelets, wrist bracelets, and large hoop earrings. Ashanti styled her dark hair off her face and rocked long acrylic nails for the occasion.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down by the corner of an outdoor pool. Ashanti crossed her legs over and closed her eyes. The entertainer tilted her head to the left and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the next slide, Ashanti was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a black backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and stretched the other out beside her. Ashanti rested one foot on tiptoes and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the tags, she credited Simone I. Smith Jewelry, ADINA’S JEWELS, Sai Sankoh, and Tim B. for helping her achieve this glam look.

Ashanti geotagged her upload with Hodges Bay Antigua, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 92,500 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“Jaw. On. The. Ground.,” one user wrote.

“It must always feel right cause u never look wrong… Daaaayum,” another person shared.

“You were always in a class by yourself,” remarked a third fan.

“@ashanti always looks f*cking great. There’s no compliment that she hasn’t heard I’m pretty sure. Just a complete work of art,” a fourth admirer commented.

