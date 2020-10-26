Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Flat Tummy And Tiny Waist In A Sports Bra & Leggings While Grabbing A Coffee

Tarsha went sporty-chic for the outing.

Tarsha Whitmore looked hotter than ever while running out to grab her coffee on Monday, October 26. The model slipped into a sporty-chic ensemble that perfectly suited her killer curves, and found a moment to snap a quick pic of the look to share with her Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old appeared to have just left the coffee shop when the photo op arose. She posed right outside of the building, resting her elbow on the wall while grasping her hot cup of joe in the other. She stood with her legs slightly apart and pushed her hip out to one side, highlighting her curvy hips as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

Tarsha went casual for the outing, though her outfit was sexy nonetheless. She rocked a bright red sports bra from Bombshell Sportswear that popped against her deep, allover tan. The piece fit snugly around her chest and boasted a deep scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage, giving the shot a seductive vibe. Its thick band hit right at her rib cage, offering her 855,000-plus followers a good look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs as well.

The model teamed her scanty top with a pair of multicolored leggings that fit her lower half like a glove. The bottoms were solid black over her hips and upper thighs, while the rest nearly resembled a pair of white thigh-high tube socks with red and black stripes just above her knees. They hugged Tarsha’s curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her shapely legs and toned calves while. The leggings also had a high-rise waistband that helped accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Tarsha completed her look with a pair of bright white sneakers. She also styled her platinum locks down in long, loose waves and a sleek middle part.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the Aussie hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. The post has amassed more than 8,200 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of compliments for her beauty.

“Tarsha you rock,” one person wrote.

“Biggest babe!” declared another fan.

“Very hot,” a third follower remarked.

“So gorgeous,” praised a fourth admirer.

Tarsha has been opting for simpler ensembles lately, though her fans have been loving them just the same. In another recent upload, the model showcased her incredible physique while visiting an amusement park in a tight white bodysuit and denim jacket. That post also fared well, amassing nearly 20,000 likes and 144 comments to date.