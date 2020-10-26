Lily Allen Opens Up On Relationship With New Husband David Harbour, Says She Wants Kids With Him

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, British pop star Lily Allen opened up about her relationship with her new husband — Stranger Things star David Harbour, and revealed that she wants to grow her family with the actor.

When asked whether she wanted to have children with Harbour — who she married in a Las Vegas, Nevada wedding in September — Allen replied in the affirmative.

“I think so,” she mused. “Especially now Marnie’s getting so big.”

“It’s like, “No, my babies!,”” she exclaimed, adding that she misses having “little terrors running around the house.”

However, the “Smile” singer explained that she intends to wait for a few years before having any more children.

“I’m in a really good place. I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point,” she said.

Allen also opened up about her first ever date with Harbour, and revealed that, despite having been married in the past, the occasion marked her first date ever.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

“I had never been on a date! I was so anxious. He was, like, “Have you been here before?” and I said, “Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,” and he was, like, “Oh, you have kids?””

However, Allen went on to explain that her future husband did in fact know the musician had children, but did not want her to think he had “been googling me.”

She explained that their first meeting took place at The Wolseley — an upmarket restaurant in Mayfair, London — and that the experience reminded her of when Rose met Jack in the movie Titantic, due to a huge clock in the establishment.

During the interview, Allen also revealed she has watched her beau’s smash hit Netflix show Stranger Things, in which he plays hero cop Jim Hopper.

“It’s great. He’s great. Well, I married him,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Allen and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley lookalike. On September 9, Allen shared a snap of the happy couple laughing together near the flamboyantly-attired celebrant. The 35-year-old wore a short white dress with black buttons down the front for the big day, and carried a small posy of pink and white flowers. In a nod to 60’s style, she wore her black locks in a small beehive-inspired up ‘do. Harbour looked traditional and dapper in a black suit and white shirt. Lily captioned the photo simply with three red heart emoji. You can see the post here.