The show will say goodbye to two celebrities and their pro partners as the show heads into the top 7.

Dancing with the Stars will reportedly feature a double elimination on election eve as the reality competition dance series moves into the final weeks of this season of performances. The series will say goodbye to two of its celebrities and their professional partners on November 2, according to the website Goldderby. The episode is rumored to be called “Double Elimination Night — Use Your Vote!” and viewers will be encouraged to cast their ballots for their favorites.

As reported by Goldderby, DWTS’ Executive Producer Andrew Llinares explained via a virtual panel discussion that while every other week will be a themed evening, each and every episode should stand out and be exciting. He shared that in a stark difference to seasons past where these types of concept episodes were more prevalent, for other weeks, the competition will feature topics that the celebrities and their pros will craft a dance in homage to.

“You can make very significant changes as long as the format stays true. The changes hopefully make DWTS feel like it speaks to a younger audience, a broader audience, while not alienating anyone who has been watching for many many years. That’s been the challenge,” he shared in a statement to Deadline.

During Season 28, the last hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, there were no double eliminations. The 12 celebrities exited one at a time except for Ray Lewis, former NFL linebacker and celebrity partner of Cheryl Burke, who withdrew due to an injury.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Tonight Dancing with the Stars will feature an episode where nine couples will compete for the mirrorball trophy dressed as villains. Andrew spoke of this exciting new twist on the show’s normal Halloween homage in the panel discussion as well.

“Halloween night, October the 26th, and we are actually doing a villains night where everyone takes on a kind of, famous fictional villain and pays homage to that villain. So, I think that’s going to be exciting and fun and a different twist on Halloween, which will be great,” he teased.

The Inquisitr previously reported that tonight, the show’s remaining contestants, which include Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir, will dance as characters from several horror films. The featured movies will be One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 101 Dalmations, Bride of Chucky, Carrie, Psycho, Silence of the Lambs, Friday the 13th, Black Swan, Maleficent, and Dracula.