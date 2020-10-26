Nicole Thorne Leaves Little To The Imagination In Floral Lace Lingerie

Australian model and popular influencer Nicole Thorne put her fabulous figure on display in a sexy and feminine set of lingerie in her latest Instagram share. The flirty ensemble was revealing with sheer panels that were adorned with white floral lace.

Nicole’s revealing set included a bra, which featured a wide, low-cut front that showed off a good deal of her cleavage as well as teasing the bare skin on her breasts. Her panties were equally revealing with an extremely low-cut front with lacy sides pulled high on her waist. The ensemble also induced a lace garter belt with straps that dangled down the center of her thighs.

The brunette beauty wore her hair parted off center and down over her shoulders in big waves, and she sported a dark polish on her fingernails.

The sultry update consisted of three photos in which Nicole displayed the front of her body. She stood in a brick archway while posed for the lens. A fur rug was on a tile floor behind her.

In the first picture, Nicole placed one hand on the arch above her head while her other hand rested by her side. She leaned her head on her upper arm while she gazed at the camera seductively with her bright blue eyes. With one leg slightly forward, she showcased her hourglass shape and toned thighs.

The lens captured Nicole running her fingertips through her hair in the second frame while she looked at the camera. The snap showed off her voluptuous chest and flat tummy.

The remaining image was similar to the first in that Nicole’s arm was on the archway above her head. She wore a pouty expression on her face while she flaunted her fit physique.

In the caption, Nicole tagged online fashion retailer Fashion Nova for the titillating set.

Nicole’s followers had plenty to say about her sensual display.

“Definitely couldn’t get any more sexy or feminine,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Can’t get over how beautiful you are,” a second admirer chimed in, adding a heart-eye and yellow heart emoji.

“You’re forever breathtakingly beautiful @nicolethorne. Queen,” responded a third fan.

“You looking gorgeous,” a fourth comment read with three star emoji.

Earlier in the month, Nicole took to the photo-sharing site to share a fun video that saw her showcasing her ample chest in a video while modeling two different bikini tops while sporting matching sunglasses. She flaunted her cleavage in red and pink, asking her 1.5 million followers which color they preferred.