Meg Kylie Channels Medusa With Crown Of Snakes As She Showcases Cleavage In Super Skimpy Swimwear

Meg Kylie channeled the Greek mythological character of Medusa on Sunday as she posed in skimpy swimwear with a crown of snakes atop her head for a fierce Instagram snap. The Aussie social media star looked stunning as she showed off her cleavage and toned thighs in the provocative image.

The Instagram model wore an edgy one-piece with plenty of cut-outs as she bared her skin to the delight of her fans. The top of the garment comprised a thick circle of shimmering material in an olive green hue, which made for an unusual neckline that displayed plenty of cleavage. The bottom of the quirky piece was attached to the top with a white horseshoe-shaped clip, and was made of a glittering purple and blue material that was super tight around Meg’s toned stomach and waist. A beige skirt was attached to the back of the swimwear, giving the look a high-fashion feel.

It was Meg’s accessories that were perhaps the most unusual element of the look, however, as she had placed a crown of writhing golden snakes atop her head. She teamed the racy look with perspex platform stilettos, with eye-wateringly high heels, and wore hoop earrings and a delicate silver chain around her neck. Meg’s dark locks were styled in glamorous loose waves for the photoshoot, and pushed back behind her shoulders to give followers a good look at her enviable body.

Meg crouched down to the floor with her knees pushed apart as she posed for the mirror selfie. She held her phone in her left hand, and pulled at the skirt with her right, so her followers could see the full effect of the dramatic outfit.

A number of her 823,000 followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling hot look.

“Wow you are beautiful,” wrote one admirer, who added a 100 and a star-eye emoji to their words.

“My beautiful Medusa,” shared another, alongside three snake emoji.

“Amazing! love those heels on you,” added a third fan, with a kissing-face and a clapping emoji.

Of course, Meg is no stranger to showing off her incredible body on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the social media platform on Friday to share a racy snap of a trip to the beach. Meg wore a teeny tiny pink thong bikini for her time by the ocean, which showed off her bombshell booty to maximum effect. She paired the swimwear with a silky bandana, which added a glam edge to the revealing outfit. You can see the post here.