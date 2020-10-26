Katy Perry Shows Post-Baby Curves In A Crop Top And Sweatpants Two Months After Giving Birth

The new mom kept things casual on a stroll around her neighborhood.

Katy Perry still looked every inch the superstar as she walked around her Los Angeles neighborhood during her birthday weekend. Katy stunned in candid new paparazzi photos as she showed off her post-baby curves in a crop top and sweatpants.

The candid snaps, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the new mom out with her dog Nugget as she prepared to turn 36 years old yesterday (October 25).

The “California Gurls” singer let her natural beauty shine through and kept things casual but coordinated while enjoying a slow stroll. Katy didn’t show a lot of skin, but gave a glimpse at her post-baby body in a cropped long sleeved baby blue shirt that finished at her waist.

She paired it with blue and white tie-dye sweatpants that stretched up past her navel with cuffs around her ankles. Katy rocked black-and-white striped sliders, which revealed one of her tattoos on her inner right ankle, and shielded herself from the sun with a Mickey Mouse baseball cap that perfectly matched her outfit.

She had her short blond hair tied up and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Katy appeared to spot the paparazzi and gave them a look as her unleashed micro teacup Poodle walked alongside her on the sidewalk. The star was attentive to her pooch and was snapped putting her hands on her waist and pulling down her top as they walked.

The snaps were taken two months after Katy welcomed her first child into the world with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple confirmed via social media on August 27 that their baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, had arrived.

The site simultaneously posted snaps of Orlando out and about in Los Angeles at the same time Katy and Nugget hit the streets. He matched his wife-to-be in a light blue t-shirt and was photographed at a jewelry store, potentially grabbing a last minute gift for the “Not Like The Movies” hitmaker’s birthday.

Katy previously showed off her slim waist earlier this month when she returned to work as a judge on American Idol six weeks after becoming a mom.

The star wowed in a full cow-print ensemble, including a peplum top with a long train, skintight pants, fingerless gloves, a hat, and high heels, all in the same bold black-and-white print. Katy poked fun at herself in the pun-filled caption and joked that “MUTHA MILKS is back to werk.”

“It’s udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!” she quipped.