Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Steamy Paso Doble With Mel B In Throwback ‘DWTS’ Clip

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a steamy Paso Doble and Tango performance alongside Mel B via a throwback Dancing with the Stars clip posted to his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote about his experience on the reality competition series. His tenure lasted for 17 seasons before he ended his run in 2018. Maks made it to the finals five times, before taking home a mirrorball alongside Meryl Davis in 2014.

In the clip, Maks and Mel demonstrated a sassy Paso Doble to the tune “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. The former Spice Girl matched each of her professional partner’s steps toe to toe throughout the challenging dance. The duo’s performance was breathtaking and earned them a perfect score of 30 from the judges. They also performed a Tango to “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode, where they earned straight 9s across the board for a total score of 27.

In the caption, Maks referred to his participation as a pro on the show. In regard to the clip, Maks noted that there was nothing he would have changed about the way he choreographed, and the twosome executed thrilling performances.

Both wore black outfits in the video package. Maks sported a black leather vest and coordinating pants and shoes. Mel wore a long, dark coat studded with sparkles and a black bodysuit with a sheer middle. She appeared to have a hairpiece added to her ponytail to make it long enough to hang down to the middle of her back.

Maks and Mel would come in second place that season to racecar driver Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough.

In the comments section of the post, Maks’ brother and current DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, his wife Peta Murgatroyd, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba added their own remarks regarding what they felt Maks brought to the series during his years as a teacher. He danced with celebrities such as Kirstie Alley, Erin Andrews, Laila Ali, Brandy, Hope Solo, and Melissa Gilbert.

“My man!!!! Bro, I will keep it 100,000. No one even attempts these combos and the volume of the steps that you did in your days. No one. You taught your partners how to dance! Not steps to a routine. Big difference. These were some good times, seeing you perform like that! Love you, bro, you paved the way with these,” Val wrote.

“You’re the best my love,” stated Peta.

“Still one of my favorites,” noted Carrie Ann of the routine.