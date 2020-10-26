Saffron Barker Embraces Autumn Fashion In Knitted Crop Top & Fluffy Coat

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing range with fashion brand In The Style but decided to promote another celebrity range who also has a collection with the company.

The 20-year-old stunned in a brown knitted crop top that displayed her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a fluffy cream coat, which she left to hang off her left shoulder. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and held onto a brown leather Louis Vuitton clutch bag that featured their signature print all over. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with a coat of black polish. Barker accessorized with rings, necklaces, and small hoop earrings.

In the snapshot, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, posed outdoors in front of a green bush. Barker raised one hand to her tresses and tilted her head to the left slightly. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while being captured in natural lighting.

For her caption, she promoted Jacqueline Jossa’s range with In The Style and described the coat as “dreamy.”

The former Eastenders actress launched an Autumn/Winter collection that went live over the weekend. On her Instagram account, which you can view here, Jossa is doing a huge giveaway for fans.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“WOW, Omg I know I say it a lot but we genuinely all love you so much,” one user wrote.

“Literally the prettiest person on this universe xx,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Your beauty is literally out of this world bby,” remarked a third fan.

“How is it possible to be so pretty?” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled various items from her own clothing collection earlier this month.

In one snap, the influencer rocked a dark blue crop top with long sleeves. Barker paired the outfit with matching high-waisted pants that fell down to her ankles.

In another image, she wore a blue/dark gray crop top that had a basketball and the text “Miami” across the front in large white with nude-colored joggers.