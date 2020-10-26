Charli XCX Celebrates ‘Spooky Szn’ In A Red Latex Bodysuit And Fishnets

The singer's getting in the Halloween spirit.

Charli XCX got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend as she showed off her sexy, skintight costume for “spooky szn.” The British singer shared two mirror selfies with her 3.7 million followers on October 24 in a latex one-piece and fishnet tights.

In the first photo, Charli posed with a black glove covered in purple goo that stretched past her right elbow. She pretended to lick her fingers while snapping away with her phone and stood in front of a metal, circular chandelier with lights made to look like candles.

The “I Love It” and “Boom Clap” hitmaker put her flawless figure on display in a slinky red latex bodysuit. The skintight, sleeveless number featured a high-neck and two cut-outs over her chest. It was cut high at the thighs to give a peak at her fishnets.

Charli had her dark hair wavy and down with a clip on the right side. She rocked bold makeup, including bright purple eyeshadow and dark purple lips with lime green nails.

In the second photo, the 28-year-old posed alongside Benito Skinner, more commonly known as Benny Drama, who rocked an equally daring costume. He sported a red and gold scale-print skintight top with a sheer black corset and matched the singer in red latex pants.

The actor and writer sported spooky white makeup with black eyes and lips and a shaggy wig featuring a thin braid. He accessorized in a studded choker with a large silver pendant.

Benny put his arm around Charli’s trim waist as she widened her eyes and smiled.

In the caption, Charli revealed she was a part of Benny Drama’s Night of Horror and encouraged fans to get tickets alongside several devil emoji.

The upload has received over 94,500 likes and 284-plus comments from impressed fans.

“This is like the greatest thing ever,” one person commented.

“You look so fricken pretty!!!!” another said with two hearts.

“HEYELL u look incredible,” another comment read with a heart eye and fire emoji.

“Omg spooky Queen,” a fourth wrote.

Charli previously made headlines earlier this year when she put her flawless curves on display in a bikini while wearing swim goggles with her hair slicked back. She danced in her swimwear to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” in a video posted to Instagram.

In the caption, she claimed she was reuploading the clip after it was deleted and noted “it wasn’t offensive to dance around in a bikini and swim goggles.”