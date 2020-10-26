Kylie Jenner Puts Her Famous Curves On Display In Tight White Cropped Top, Says ‘Hi’ To Her Fans

Kylie Jenner sported a casual all-white ensemble for an Instagram post she uploaded on Sunday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her curvaceous body and honed abs in the shot, as she greeted her fans with a simple “hi.”

The reality star kept things relaxed in white-gray joggers for the laid-back shot. The comfy, oversized trousers hugged Kylie’s super-toned mid-section with a thick waist band, tightened with a white string, but were baggy around her voluptuous hips and booty. Kylie paired the garment with a tight white cropped top, which perfectly showed off her bombshell curves. The top was in a cotton cord-like material, and featured a high neck with thick shoulder straps that left Kylie’s tanned shoulders and arms bare. The beauty mogul had bunched the garment up around her middle, to better show off her washboard abs.

Kylie accessorized with a number of layered gold necklaces, one of which appeared to spell out “Dior,” which added a glam edge to the chilled out ensemble. She also wore a silver watch around her left wrist, and two slender silver rings. Her waist-length blond-brown locks were styled in loose waves, and she posed with her left hand brushing her tresses and her other arm trapped between her thighs. A pink purse sat on a counter in the background next to a screen which displayed a cityscape at nighttime, while pink backlighting gave the snap a soft, pretty feel.

The shot clearly impressed Kylie’s army of followers, as it raked in more than 6.3 million likes in just 17 hours. Furthermore, a number of her fans took to the comments section to discuss the cute photo.

“Everything is much more fun with you,” wrote one follower, alongside a dancing girls emoji.

“Queen Kylie Jenner,” commented another, who added a red heart and a crown emoji to their admiring words.

“Mmm mami,” added a third fan, with a smirking emoji.

Kylie’s casual post was a marked departure from many of her recent uploads. Over the past week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several glamorous leopard print-themed snaps to her Instagram, as she prepared for the launch of her brand’s leopard make-up collection, which is set to drop on Monday. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier on Sunday, the TV personality shared a sultry snap of herself in a leopard print bodysuit and cowboy hat as she lounged on her front on a swathe of furry material. You can see the post here.