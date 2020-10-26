Leigh-Anne Pinnock Continues To Wow Fans In Short Blue Dress & Lace-Up Heels

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The singer, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, wore an eye-catching number over the weekend and took to the social media platform to show off her attire.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a short blue dress that featured long sleeves that hung off her shoulders. The item of clothing that fell above her upper thigh also went around her neck and displayed her decolletage area. Pinnock paired the ensemble with strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. She kept her fingernails short and accessorized with rings. Pinnock styled her long dark hair in braided twists.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, The X Factor winner was captured close-up in front of a white door. Pinnock looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and showed off her beauty.

In the next slide, she was snapped from head-to-toe. Pinnock held one hand to the wall beside her and held her locks with the other. She continued to stare at the camera lens while looking fierce.

In the third frame, the entertainer gazed to her right while tugging at her hair. She displayed her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the fourth and final frame, Pinnock turned her face away from the camera and showcased the detailing of her tresses.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Gemma Wheatcroft, hairstylist Stefan Bertin, and styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 200,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“Omg what a stunner you are. Love you Leigh Anne,” one user wrote.

“Everything about these pictures is STUNNING. Your amazing Leigh Leigh,” another person shared.

“SO GORGEOUS, THIS COLOUR ON YOU,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Leigh your back must hurt from carrying the fashion community,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered, black crop top that featured one long sleeve in the new Little Mix music video for “Sweet Melody.” Pinnock rocked the look with loose-fitted pants of the same color. She opted for sneakers and wrapped what appeared to be black tape around her neck, right arm, and stomach.