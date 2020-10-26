Perrie Edwards Brightens Up Instagram In Short Lime Green Dress

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The singer, who is one-fourth of the British girl group Little Mix, brightened up the social media platform with her latest outfit post.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a short lime green dress that fell above her upper thigh. The item of clothing was strapless and helped showcase her decolletage. Edwards paired the ensemble with sheer black tights and completed her look with heels of the same color that showed off her pedicured toes. She accessorized herself with rings, a gold necklace, and earrings. Edwards styled her long blond hair in a ponytail and painted her short fingernails with a coat of polish.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, The X Factor winner was captured on a velvet sofa with cushions that matched her garment. She sat next to her dog, Travis, and appeared to be stroking her pet. Edwards crossed her legs over and gazed over to her left.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped side-on in the same location. Edwards flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens and placed her left hand on her upper thigh.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Cassie Lomas, hairstylist Aaron Carlo, and styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 15 hours, Edwards’ post racked up more than 435,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“YOUR SMILE IS EVERYTHING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE AND ALWAYS WILL BE THE GIRL UP IN MY DREAMS,” another passionate person said.

“everything about these pictures is perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“Can someone call the ambulance please? I think I’m going to have a heart attack,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Little Mix released a music video for their new single, “Sweet Melody.” In a matter of hours, the video was quickly watched over half a million times. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Edwards shared a couple of selfies of herself in the attire she wore for the video.

The songstress rocked a black bra and wrapped herself up in a cropped jacket of the same color that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. Edwards sported her long, wavy blond hair down with a full fringe and decorated her nails with white polish.