‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Beg Carrie Ann Inaba To Stop Wearing Wigs

The veteran 'DWTS' judge has been having fun with different hair looks this season, but some viewers think her natural locks are more beautiful.

Dancing with the Stars fans want Carrie Ann Inaba to show her natural hair after weeks of wig-wearing on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Ahead of this week’s Villains Night, Carrie Ann shared a series of photos of her wearing a dark red wig and heavy makeup for last week’s show. The veteran DWTS star rocked a black and silver sequined dress and dark lipstick to accompany her pin-straight red wig.

In the caption to the post, the 52-year-old beauty thanked the designers and her glam squad for the edgy look.

Viewers took to the comments section of her Instagram post to score her Season 29 style. Several commenters begged Carrie Ann to skip the headpieces because they think her own hair is so beautiful.

“Not gonna lie. I’m really disliking all the wigs. Natural you is so beautiful and should be out there for the world to see,” one commenter wrote.

” I don’t like the wigs either.No need for them,” another added.

“You need a new glam squad!” a third wrote.

“Not impressed with any of your outfits or wigs! You don’t need all this glam as you’re a beautiful woman without it! Let your natural beauty come through.”

Another told Carrie Ann she can “do much better.”

One fan pointed out that Carrie Ann explained her wig-wearing earlier this year and added that hopefully she’s “ok.”

Others also begged Carrie Ann to help style new DWTS host Tyra Banks. One viewer wrote that the supermodel has been looking like “a hot mess” this season on Dancing With the Stars.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Last month, Carrie Ann revealed why she has been wearing wigs on the live Dancing With the Stars shows. In response to a fan question on Instagram, the former Fly Girl explained that she was taking medication that could cause hair loss, so she planned a season full of wigs “just in case.” Although she stopped taking the medicine, she decided to still wear the wigs she had collected since she already had that plan in motion.

In addition to her fiery red locks, Carrie Ann has rocked a wide variety of long and short blonde and pink wigs so far this fall. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she went for a dark and dramatic raven-haired look for the Halloween-themed Villains Night. No matter what style wig she chooses, Carrie Ann is sure to create buzz with her Week 7 look.