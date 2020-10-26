Lil Pump Comes Out In Support Of Donald Trump: ‘F*ck Sleepy Joe’

Rapper Lil Pump came out in support of Donald Trump in an Instagram post early Monday morning.

“THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020,” he wrote alongside an altered photo that appears to show him shaking hands with the president.

The artist also posted a graphic and expletive-laden video on his Instagram story endorsing the U.S. leader for re-election.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 *tch!” he said. “F*ck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, b*tch ass n*gga. F*ck sleepy Joe n*gga Trump 2020 b*tch!”

The rapper appears to be responding to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s taxation plan. As reported by CNN, the plan would raise taxes on Americans earning over $400,000. The proposal would raise the top federal tax rate from 37 to 39.6 percent and bump the corporate taxation rate from 21 to 28 percent. Earners over the $400,000 threshold would also experience an average percentage decrease in after-tax income of 17.7. However, he has pledged not to raise taxes on Americans earning less than this yearly amount.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Thus far, the endorsement has generated a response from a few prominent social media figures.

“This is definitely an unexpected endorsement,” tweeted director and producer Robby Starbuck.

The Grow Up host also noted Lil Pump’s vast social media reach — 1.1 million followers on Twitter, 17 million followers on Instagram, and 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube with nearly 4 billion views — and said there is “really a fan base that listens to him.”

“Trump is getting support from unconventional places,” he continued.

“[L]oooooooots of low key / first time support for the orange man bad. Unprecedented!” tweeted conservative commentator and filmmaker Mike Cernovich.

Interestingly, Lil Pump appeared to be opposed to the U.S. leader shortly after he won the 2016 presidential election.

“F*CK DONALD TRUMP,” he tweeted days after the real estate mogul emerged victorious against Hillary Clinton.

Biden’s taxation proposal was also slammed by 50 Cent, who expressed backing for the president before walking it back after criticism from his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler. For the artist, born Curtis Jackson, his issue with the plan’s 62 percent tax rate that he could face in New York City as an earner making over $400,000, The Hill reported.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” Jackson wrote on social media.

Rapper Kanye West — who collaborated with Lil Pump in ” Love It” — also previously praised the president before walking it back. He is now running a presidential bid of his own and said one of the main reasons he wore a MAGA hat was to protest the segregation of votes in the Black community.