Charly Jordan Flaunts Her Derriere In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms Paired With An Unusual Top

Charly gave her fans a twirl on the beach.

Charly Jordan rocked an unusual ensemble during a trip to the beach. On Sunday, the lingerie model, musician, and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed during a trip to the seashore. She looked like she was ready to go for a swim from the waist down, but the rest of her look was more suitable for chilly fall weather.

Charly, 21, rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms with a skimpy design that didn’t cover a lot of skin. The front sat down low on her slender torso. Two silver rings connected the triangular front panel to the strings that formed the piece’s sides. The ties were so long that they reached the model’s knees, and there were four of them on each side. They were secured in knots instead of bows, which made them resemble long fringe.

The back of the bathing suit piece had a cheeky cut that put most of Charly’s peachy posterior on display. Fans got to see a glimpse of her derriere when she playfully spun around. This also revealed what the back of her top looked like. She teamed her string bikini bottoms with a cropped beige sweater that looked thick and warm. The top featured a cozy high cowl turtleneck. Its sleeves had a loose fit with cuffed wrists, and they were long enough that Charly was able to clutch the cuffs with her curled fingers. The sweater’s unique back had a wrap design that left a significant amount of her back bare.

Charly’s blond tresses were styled in loose curls that were mostly pushed back behind her shoulders. She was filmed underneath a tall pier, which was held up by thick wooden columns that stretched out in evenly-spaced intervals behind her. Foamy white waves crashed around them and continued rolling in to the shore. As the tide came nearer, so did Charly.

The model confidently strutted toward the camera. After taking a few steps, she flashed a big smile at her viewers, popped one foot up behind her, and twirled around so that all of her hair was lifted up in the air. This moment was shown in slow motion. Charly then faced the camera and rearranged her mane before turning around and trotting away.

In her caption, she encouraged her fans to do something nice for someone else. She also added a geotag that identified the location of her video as Manhattan Beach in California, and she revealed that her sweater was from Revolve.

“The stuff dreams are made of,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Extraordinary cuteness. Extraordinary Beauty,” read another message.

“Wow. You have definitely made my day!! Beautiful!!!” a third admirer commented.