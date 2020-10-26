Belle Hassan Pulls Off A Very Sexy Look In A Cleavage-Baring Top And Leather Pants

British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 25, and treated her 1 million followers to a set of sizzling hot pics.

In the snapshots, Belle rocked a black leather cage-style crop top which showed off plenty of cleavage while also drawing attention to her bare midriff.

Belle teamed the risqué top with high-waist leather pants along with a belt from Gucci. She completed her attire with a pair of black heels.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple gold necklaces, small hoop earrings, and two bracelets. She also accessorized with a croc-leather handbag from Yves Saint Laurent.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured at Jak’s Kings Road, a Mediterranean restaurant in London, United Kingdom.

Belle shared four pics from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she stood straight and turned her head to the right side. The stunner lifted her chin and flashed a smile. In the second photo, she touched her hair and looked straight at the lens while puckering her lips. The third pic was quite similar to the second one, but this time, she lifted her chin and slightly tilted her head. To pose for the fourth and last pic, Belle stood next to one of her fellow models.

According to the tags in her post, her top was from Asos, while her bottoms were from the British Luxury Womenswear Label, House of CB. The hottie informed users that she did her makeup. She also tagged her photographer, Timmie McLees, for acknowledgment.

Within eight hours of going live, the snaps amassed more than 31,000 likes. Besides, several of Belle’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 100-plus messages in which they praised her sense of style and pretty looks.

“Wow, what a true stunner. Looking absolutely unreal, girl,” one of her fans commented.

“So on fire! I love ur vibe, keep loving yourself and repping it!! Love how u deal with the haters too, it’s an inspiration,” another user wrote.

“You are elegant, very beautiful, and so cute. You have a wonderful body‼️” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, you look super hot in this outfit,” chimed in a fourth follower, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

Others added words and phrases like “goddess,” “unreal,” and “insane” to express their adoration.

Other than her regular fans, several fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Shaughna Phillips, Natalia Zoppa, Jessica Gale, and Demi Jones.