Madi Edwards Stretches Her Taut Body Out In A Red Bikini & Teases A Tropical Trip

Madi's photo was snapped in Los Angeles, but she revealed that she won't be there for long.

Madi Edwards looked like she was enjoying the sunny Los Angeles weather in her latest Instagram update, a smoking-hot bikini shot that she shared with her 721,000 followers on Sunday.

The Aussie model posed in front of a long stretch of calm, dark water. The background of her photo was out-of-focus, but a number of large buildings that looked like resorts could be seen lining the distant shoreline behind her. One of the structures was surrounded by tall palm trees.

Madi looked blissful and serene as she closed her eyes and stretched her arms up high over her head. She kept her full lips pressed together, and the rest of her face was relaxed. The model’s pose emphasized the toned condition of her fit physique, including her flat washboard abs. It also made her ribcage show more prominently.

She wore a bright red bikini that flattered her sun-kissed skin. The vibrant color was striking against the warm tones of her flawless, glowing complexion. Her top featured fixed triangle cups that formed a deep V-neck. The garment’s revealing neckline had subtle inner curves that emphasized the round shape of her ample cleavage. Madi’s raised upraised arms also lifted her bust up to draw even more attention to her chest.

Her bottoms had an on-trend scooped front that plummeted down to showcase her chiseled lower abdominal muscles. The high-cut legs were suggestive of a thong back, and the angle of Madi’s body provided a tantalizing glimpse of the curve of her pert posterior. The image cut off above the knee, but her shapely thighs were indicative of the enviable length of her lithe legs.

Madi accessorized her bathing suit with two glittering gold pendant necklaces. She wore her ombre hair styled with a center part and curled in soft waves that fell over her shoulders and flowed down her back. The sunlight illuminated the golden ends of her long, glossy tresses.

In her caption, Madi shared her plans to jet off to a tropical locale on Monday. This revelation was met with a flood of message from fans wishing her safe travels. Her followers also commented on her photo.

“Absolutely flawless darlin,” wrote one admirer.

“What a shape you have got,” gushed another fan.

“Chiseled Sculpted Physique,” read a third comment.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Madi recently shared another photo snapped in Los Angeles that made it look like she was already enjoying a tropical getaway. She rocked a textured bikini that was a soft baby pink color, and she posed in front of a large number of palm trees.