Jennie Garth, 48, Shows Off Some Cleavage In Nautical-Themed Dress As She Poses Outside

Jennie Garth is enjoying the great outdoors, and her Instagram followers are enjoying a glimpse of the 48-year-old actress showing off some skin in a revealing outfit.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to the social media site this weekend to share a series of photos taken outside near a large tree. Wearing a dress with designs in the style of an antique map filled with large ships, islands, and navigation symbols, Garth flashed a slight smile and showed off some cleavage as she reclined on the grass.

In a second pose, she stood barefoot on a sidewalk in front of a large tree, placing one foot in front of the other and putting her hands in the pockets in the front of the dress as the bright sunlight illuminated her. A third shot showed a closer look at Garth on the grass, this time looking slightly off into the distance.

The pictures came with a message from the actress encouraging her followers to get out into nature. She wrote in the caption that nature is the best medicine for depression or anxiety, and said that with all the stress in the world right now, people should do themselves a favor and sit by a tree, even if it were just for five minutes.

The message went over well with Garth’s 845,000 followers, with the post racking up more than 33,000 likes and plenty of compliments. Many were impressed with her age-defying good looks.

“Stunning beautiful as always,” one person wrote.

“You look gorgeous!!!!” added another.

Her unique outfit received some high marks from fans as well.

“Lovely dress! Enjoy your weekend,” a fan commented.

Others seemed to take in her words of advice about slowing down and enjoying some time outdoors.

“You look at peace. Thanks,” a fan wrote.

The reassuring message came after a bit of controversy for the actress. She was the subject of an allegation from fellow actress Jessica Alba, who claimed that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with other cast members while working on Beverly Hills, 90210.

As the Page Six noted, Garth and fellow co-star Tori Spelling addressed the allegation during a podcast, with Garth saying that she was the one working closest with Alba and could not remember anything like that happening.

“Like, if anybody was, you know, didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me,” she said. “But I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.”