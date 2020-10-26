Joe Biden Remains Slightly Ahead In Florida And North Carolina And Tied In Georgia In Latest Polls

As the 2020 presidential election nears on November 3, a trio of CBS News Battleground Tracker polls appear to show former Vice President Joe Biden maintaining a slight lead over Donald Trump in both Florida and North Carolina, per Politico. In addition, data suggested the candidates are currently tied in Georgia.

According to the polls, both are currently at 49 percent in the Peach State. However, Biden has a 50-48 edge in Florida and an even higher one in North Carolina, which is estimated at 51-47.

The president claimed victory in all three states in 2016, which helped propel him to victory against Hillary Clinton. The electoral votes of the three states comes to 60 total; 270 are needed to win.

Of those who already cast votes, a majority said they voted for Biden. Specifically, 55 percent of cast ballots went to Biden in Georgia. In Florida and North Carolina, the number was even higher at 61 percent each. That said, the president had a majority of votes from those who said they planned to cast ballots in the future.

Senatorial races also reflected Democratic strength. In the Tar Heel State, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham remained ahead of incumbent Thom Tillis by a margin of 6 percentage points. Meanwhile, Georgia Sen. David Perdue was only one point ahead of Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, at 47-46.

The three surveys were conducted by YouGov October 20 to October 23 and received answers from 3,382 registered voters. The margin of error range from 3.4 to 4.1.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The new data comes as Democrats across the country are beginning to express optimism for a Biden win.

“I feel stronger about that than I did then,” stated Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio in another Politico report.

“This culture of corruption coupled with Trump’s betrayal of workers says we win Ohio. Win Ohio, we certainly win Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, right? … Ohio with those three is close to an Electoral College landslide and it will feel that way.”

“There has been a lot more consistency and a lot less volatility to the polling in 2020 than 2016. Joe Biden has had a 4-5 point lead [in Wisconsin] since I think May,” added Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

“All leads seem to be holding up… there’s a lot of reasons to feel this is different,” added Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Biden also appears to be firing up support in his own base. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told her constituents they must help Biden get to the presidency in the hopes of advancing their own progressive agenda.