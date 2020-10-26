Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Photos Of Son Henry Stuffing A Chicken Tender In His Mouth While Sitting On Bike

Henry seems to love his chicken.

Jessa Duggar is no stranger to sharing adorable moments of her three kids, Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 1. She seems to bring the joy and humor in the cute snaps. This time the Counting On star focused on her middle child as she shared two sweet pics with her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old explained to her fans that she discovered Henry outside getting ready to take his small bicycle out for a spin. She indicated that she found him climbing on, but he seemed to have forgotten to put his shoes on before he went out. As everyone could see, the boy was barefoot as he sat on the seat of the bike. He also forgot to grab his little helmet as well, according to his mom. However, Henry grabbed the one thing that was most important to him. Before he headed out the door, Jessa said that he made sure that he got the very last chicken tender that was in the refrigerator.

The Duggar grandson is seen chilling on the red bike that had training wheels attached. Henry wore a pair of gold sweatpants and a purple zipped up sweater. He also sported a red knit cap with a few of his blond curls sticking out of it. In the first Instagram snap, he had his bare feet propped up on the bicycle as the photo was being taken. He was looking off into the distance with the tasty evidence sticking out of his mouth. His hands were securely hanging onto the handlebars.

In the second photo, Henry still had the chicken tender half inside his mouth, but his feet were on the pedals as he stared at the camera. Jessa joked in the caption that she may just use these pictures for her son’s wedding or graduation.

Her fans thought that this was pretty normal and loved how cute he was as he snuck in his favorite snack while bike riding.

“Secured the chicken nugget! Who needs shoes!?” one of her followers remarked.

“Living his best life,” another person said.

“A guy has his priorities! too cute!” a third fan stated.

“Love this! It’s priceless,” replied a fourth Duggar fan.

Earlier this month, Jessa also shared a humorous video of her daughter Ivy Jane, along with Henry, investigating Jana Duggar’s vegetable garden. They were both picking their favorites to munch on. However, Ivy Jane got a little confused when biting into tomatoes thinking they were apples and grapes. Her expression revealed that she may not be big on tomatoes after all.