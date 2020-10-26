Hunter Biden Story Is Failing To Land Just Like Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape, Commentator Says

Progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski took to Twitter on Sunday to parallel the purported failure of the Hunter Biden story to the Democrats’ pre-2016 election attempts to harm Donald Trump with the Access Hollywood tape that showed him having a lewd conversation with Billy Bush.

“Trump people are trying to do to Biden what was done to Trump with the Access Hollywood tape,” he tweeted. “Voters simply don’t care about Hunter’s personal pics or sex tape if they think Joe is more likely to keep job here and defeat covid.”

As with the Hunter Biden scandal, the Access Hollywood tape came as an October surprise in the lead-up to Election Day, The Boston Globe reported

According to the YouTube host, Hunter Biden’s personal life is not enough of a significant issue to prevent voters from voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Kulinski appears to suggest that the Democrat is tracking well with voters due to their purported belief that he would run a more effective presidency than Trump and successfully deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hunter Biden scandal centers around a laptop purported to belong to the former vice president’s son. Emails on the device that allegedly to belong to Hunter Biden suggest profiteering from business interests in China. As The Inquisitr reported, multiple reports indicated that the computer also contains child pornography.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images

Although Kulinski doesn’t believe the story is landing, he argued in a previous tweet that the reporting on the claims has inadvertently increased public interest in them nonetheless.

“The media made the Hunter Biden story much bigger than it should’ve been by running cover on it! I saw it and had passed on it for my show because there’s no new information there, just pictures that violated privacy. We already knew the Burisma stuff.”

The commentator continued to claim that the censoring of the story increased its visibility. He is referring to social media censorship of the original New York Post story on the laptop, which received backlash from Republicans as well as some Democrats who claimed the move set a bad precedent for journalism and freedom of speech.

Fellow progressive commentator Emma Vigeland — who is also on the Young Turks Network — appeared to agree with the YouTube host’s sentiments on the story.

“The Hunter Biden attacks just aren’t landing,” she tweeted.

Vigeland claimed that the “traditionally well oiled” right-wing media apparatus has failed to harness the story for the purpose they want and — like her fellow Young Turks commentator — believes it isn’t as effective amid a pandemic and economic depression.