Nicole Scherzinger, 42, And Gabrielle Reece, 50, Stun In Black Bikinis

Nicole got on her tiptoes to pose beside the tall former professional volleyball player.

Nicole Scherzinger and Gabrielle Reece flaunted their fit figures in black bikinis while hanging out together, and both women looked absolutely amazing.

Nicole, 42, previously revealed that she has been training with Gabrielle, 50. The latter is a retired former professional volleyball player, so she knows a thing or two about health and fitness. She and Nicole spent some of their time together doing a little underwater weight training, and The Pussycat Dolls songstress cooled down by soaking in an ice bath.

In her latest Instagram update, Nicole warmly thanked the athlete and her husband, surfer Laird Hamilton, 56. She also praised the power pair’s training method. Her post included a slideshow with three photos. In the first, she and Laird stood on a concrete deck in front of a gorgeous backdrop of large verdant succulents and rolling hills that appeared to be barren, save for a few scattered clumps of green.

Nicole and Gabrielle posed together in the second shot, and they both rocked black two-pieces. Nicole wore a sporty bralette bikini top with a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Her bottoms had high-cut sides and a scooped front that displayed her washboard abs and slim waist. Her dark hair was soaking wet and swept over to the right. The corner of a pool could be seen on her left, so it was the likely source of the water that remained in her mane.

The Masked Singer panelist crossed one leg in front of the other and stood on her tiptoes, but Gabby still towered over her. The 6′ 3″ model and athlete wore a Nike swim top with a high neckline, wide-cut sides, and a pair of thin shoulder straps on each side. The brand’s swoosh logo was printed near the neck in white. Her briefs boasted a low-rise silhouette and high legs that showed off her muscular thighs. She wore her blond hair pulled back. She and Nicole rocked matching tans and big smiles on their faces as they stood side by side and posed with their arms around each other.

The final photo in the slideshow was a large group shot that included Nicole’s boyfriend, ex-rugby player Thom Evans, 35. The snapshots of the fit gang sparked a lot of buzz about their impressive physiques, with a number of commenters describing them as “body goals.”

“Ma’am these abs are ILLEGAL,” read one message in the comments section.

“Wow looking fantastic – what an experience,” another admirer wrote.

“Feel really fat after looking at these,” quipped a third fan.