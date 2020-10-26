Joe Rogan & Mark Cuban Offered To View Purported Hunter Biden Laptop Alleged To Contain Child Pornography

Podcaster Joe Rogan and Mark Cuban found themselves in the middle of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal on Sunday when One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec offered to let them look at the contents of the device, which some have claimed contains child pornography.

“Hey @joerogan you interested in getting a look at Hunter’s laptop? Happy to arrange,” he tweeted.

Although Rogan has yet to respond to the proposal, the post has racked up over 44,000 likes and 9,000 retweets in under 6 hours.

Cuban responded to Posobiec’s proposal with interest.

“The one the fbi has in its custody?” he tweeted. “Same serial number? Or one of Rudy’s back ups? Sure, I’ll get a team to take a look.”

Cuban asked NBC News reporter Ben Collins, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, and American journalist Josh Marshall to come along with him and suggested that the conservative activist post the laptop data online.

Multiple sources have claimed the device contains child pornography. Notably, U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke said on Twitter that one of her police source’s claimed that the Delaware State Police department confirmed that the laptop contain sexual images of children. In addition, OANN reporter Chanel Rion tweeted that multiple reporters from the network confirmed that are “several images of a minor that justify immediate attention.”

DNCC / Getty Images

Posobiec’s offers come amid the release of sex tapes purported to belong to Hunter Biden. The footage was posted to a Chinese digital platform that is a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, which was founded by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengu and former White House strategist Steve Bannon. Amid the release of the videos, Google searches for “can i change my vote” spiked on Sunday along with searches for “Hunter Biden China.”

The laptop is also the source of emails that allegedly belong to Hunter Biden, which were first released via The New York Post in a story that was controversially repressed by social media platforms.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s team has refused to state whether the emails in the laptop belong to Hunter Biden. The release of the messages and purported sex tapes have been slammed by Democrats as part of a smear campaign against the Bidens ahead of the election in November as Donald Trump lags in national polls.

Per Vox, the contents of the laptop were first exposed by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and spotlight purported business deals between Hunter Biden and Chinese associates. Former business partners of the Democratic presidential candidate’s son, Bevan Cooney and Tony Bobulinski, have come forward with information on his alleged profiteering from interests in China.

According to Vox, the emails don’t necessarily reveal inflammatory information about Joe Biden.