Rosie Anna Williams Puts On A Leggy Display In New Snapshot: ‘Sunday Daydreaming’

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 25, and treated her 770,000-plus followers to a very hot yet stylish snapshot.

In the picture, Rosie rocked a coffee-colored corseted minidress which perfectly hugged her slender physique. The ensemble consisted of dramatic pleated Tudor sleeves with gathered cuffs. It boasted wired cups which put a glimpse of cleavage on display while highlighting her flawless décolletage. It also included a pleated, short skirt which showcased her long, sexy legs. She completed her attire with a pair of strappy white sandals.

Rosie, who rose to fame after appearing in the popular series Love Island in 2018, wore her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for delicate hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Lango Design Hotel & Spa, a beachfront resort in Kos Town, Greece.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white wall. To pose, Rosie sat atop an elevated concrete slab, right next to the wall. She crossed her legs and placed both of her hand on the slab. Leaning back, she lifted her chin and gazed straight at the lens. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Per a tag in her post, her outfit was from the London-based clothing retailer, Mimii. Within 15 hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 7,000 likes. In addition, several of her ardent followers took to the comments section and shared love-filled messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, and her sense of style.

“Hi, Rosie, this dress and you are on fire!!” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyed and fire emoji to the comments.

“WOW, WOW and WOW again. So beautiful!” chimed in another user.

“Unbelievable beauty!! Looking stunning as always,” a third admirer commented.

“When I close my eyes, I can hear your voice, and I can see your face,” a fourth follower remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “unreal,” and “angel” to let Rosie know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Ward, Chloe Sims, and Siânnise Fudge.

Rosie exactly knows how to infuse style and sexiness. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she uploaded a sultry snapshot on the photo-sharing website in which she wore a mint-green crop top which flaunted her bare midriff. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted panties that highlighted her well-toned legs.