Liz Katz Slays In Throwback Snap Featuring ‘Tokyo Ghoul’-Inspired Kakuja Cosplay

Cosplayer Liz Katz returned to Instagram on Sunday, October 25 with a sultry spread inspired by the popular manga series Tokyo Ghoul. In the multi-pic update, the 32-year-old model and streamer — who first gained notoriety for winning IGN‘s Cosplay Battle at WonderCon 2012 — was shown posing at Los Angeles’ Anime Expo in a spot-on, gender-swapped recreation of the kakuja form of the series’ main protagonist, Ken Kaneki.

In keeping with the theme of the series, Katz referenced a time before the worldwide pandemic when “ghouls and humans could coexist” in the caption that accompanied the sexy snapshots. Meanwhile, a number of the social media star’s fans and admirers took the comments section to offer praise for her take on the Sui Ishida creation, as well her overall alluring appearance in the photos.

“I won’t lie, you nailed it Liz,” opined one fan of both the manga, as well as Katz’s interpretation of it.

“Omg you look so good,” gushed another enamored commenter.

“This is why I love America,” raved a third fan. “The lore within each costume, and the e-girls. USA, USA, USA!”

“I definitely think I like ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ now,” joked a fourth follower, who added the eyes emoji for emphasis.

In both of the uploaded snapshots, Katz posed in a crouching position with one leg bent at the knee while the other was fully extended in the opposite direction. All the while, the model’s scanty monokini gave way to a stunning display of her sharp curves and killer cleavage. Her heeled, thigh-high boots further served to enhance the enticing nature of her ensemble.

Her significant showing of skin notwithstanding, Katz’s attention to detail with the costume may have been the most impressive aspect of the pictorial. Her platinum blond hair was styled to resemble the way in which Kaneki wears his hair in the anime. Meanwhile, her face was nearly identical to his as she sported a black eyepatch and a facial shroud that resembled a leather gimp mask with a lipless mouth full of large, gritting teeth.

Katz completed the look by recreating Kaneki’s kagune, the predatory organ that acts as his weapon. Mounted on her back were four, blood-red tentacles that were similar in appearance to the taloned, centipede-like tails that protrude out of his back.

Katz’s update proved to be a popular one in short order, racking up more than 13,000 likes in just over an hour after it had appeared on her feed.

