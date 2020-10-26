Hannah Palmer Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In A Sheer Lace Bustier

Hannah paired the lingerie-like garment with tiny black shorts.

Hannah Palmer rocked a revealing top that looked like lingerie in a set of sultry photos that she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The voluptuous model stood in a doorway to show off her dark and alluring outfit from Revolve. It included of a pair of black leather-look shorts with a high waist that flattered her hourglass figure. Hannah’s bottoms were short, so her admirers got to feast their eyes on a significant amount of bare skin from the tops of her thighs down to her knees, which is where her first photo cut off.

Hannah’s thigh gap was on display as she posed with one leg crossed in front of the other, but the way her bustier hugged her figure drew the gaze upward. The black garment was sheer with exquisite floral lace accents. Boning on the front gave it a romantic vintage look. The piece had underwire cups crafted from stretchy mesh that molded to the shape of Hannah’s ample assets while also boosting them up. The cups were finished with pretty scalloped trim. The top’s neckline was low, so it displayed a generous amount of her perfect décolletage.

Hannah also wore a lightweight dark coat, but it fell off her shoulders so that her arms were only covered up to the elbow. She completed her look with two layered gold herringbone chain necklaces and a pair of tiny stud earrings. Her sun-kissed skin looked smooth with a gorgeous allover glow.

Hannah’s blond hair was styled in a volume-boosting blowout with large waves. She swept her hair over to the right side for a sultry glam look. In her first picture, she leaned against a wall covered with shiny black tiles that featured an abstract pattern of white lines. She parted her full lips and directed her piercing blue eyes directly at the camera.

The second photo was zoomed in a bit more, and it showed the model from a different angle. It provided a side view of her beautiful body, including the round silhouette of her curvy bust. She pressed her pert derriere against a wall and arched her back provocatively as she turned to look at the camera.

In just two hours, Hannah’s pics racked up over 40,000 likes and scores of adoring comments.

“Out of this world,” wrote her fellow model Celeste Bright.

“Perfection at its finest!” gushed one fan.

“Pretty sure my heart stopped beating for a moment!! Unbelievably gorgeous!!” a third message read.

Hannah’s followers also showered her with compliments when she treated them to a sizzling bikini pic that showed off her peachy backside. As reported by The Inquisitr, it amassed over 22,000 likes in one hour.