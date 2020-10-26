Haley Kalil Flaunts Cleavage In Recent Update, Glammed-Up ‘For The First Time In 700 Years’

Haley Kalil took to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon with a recent update that delighted her 342,000 followers. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off a stunning appearance wearing a low-cut dress in a series of six flirty images, which garnered over 2,000 likes in the first half hour after they were uploaded — including one from fellow model Hunter McGrady.

She joked in the caption that she wanted give an unofficial title to the sunny photo shoot, related to the fact that she was in full makeup and dressed up for the first time in quite a while.

Haley’s black and white houndstooth frock featured an empire waist with a low, sweetheart neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage. Her ginger complexion was noticeably paler across the top of her bust, leaving faint evidence of the bikinis she wore during the summer months.

The dress had strings which gathered the top of the bodice together and tied and a bow in the center of her chest. Long sleeves were gathered with wide sections of elastic stitching around the wrists, and were otherwise loose and billowing.

It was tailored to fit snugly around her slender waist, and flared slightly around her hips to accentuate her enticing hourglass shape. The bottom had a ruffled hem which Haley tugged on flirtatiously as she posed.

Haley’s light auburn tresses were casually styled and parted slightly off-center, glimmering in the sunshine above her head. She let her red hair spill over both shoulders, with choppy layers framing her face.

She accessorized with gold-colored hoops in her ears and a matching choker that featured teeny heart charms evenly spaced on a delicate chain.

In the first snap, Haley faced the camera head-on and flashed a huge, beaming smile that exposed both rows of white teeth. Her left forearm was crossed below her breasts, hand seemingly wrapped around her torso. Her right elbow was bent, and she brought her hand up close to her face, toying with a small section of her hair.

Subsequent images pictured Haley playfully teasing the camera with big smiles, pouted lips, and silly, exaggerated expressions — with the exception of one shot in the middle, in which she had seductively parted lips and a sultry, smoldering gaze.

She posed outdoors in what appeared to be a private backyard. The background included a beautifully manicured lawn edged with red brick pathways, next to a white house with a red-tiled Spanish roof.