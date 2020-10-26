Bri Teresi Exudes Class While Showing Cleavage In Stylish Coat By Guess

Blonde bombshell Bri Teresi continued to be active on her social media accounts on Sunday, October 25 by posting multiple stunning snaps that featured her statuesque frame in varying degrees of dress. With her latest post, the model and social media influencer brought the sizzle to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram despite the fact that a significant portion of her body was actually covered in the shot.

As indicated by the post’s geotag, Teresi had been snapped at the Guess international headquarters in Los Angeles as she posed for the camera in a beige, thigh-length coat from the iconic fashion house that exuded style and class. Although the garment concealed more than it revealed, it was open wide enough along her ample bustline to allow for a small showing of cleavage as the white dress she wore underneath it failed to fully contain her bosom.

In the accompanying caption, the Auburn, California native offered a shout-out to her employer for creating the coat. She further revealed that she was loving the look, a sentiment that was clearly shared by her admirers. As of this writing, the update was well on its way to notching thousands of likes and the comments section was buzzing with words of praise for Teresi’s appearance.

“You look so glamorous and very sexy and [you’re] actually wearing lots of clothes lol,” wrote one fan.

“I like the look also,” added a second smitten user. “You look amazing and CLASSY.”

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a third devotee.

“U look absolutely stunning,” wrote another avid supporter.

Teresi kept her smoldering eyes firmly affixed to the camera as she posed with her hands in her pockets for the shot. Her dark-rooted blond hair flowed somewhat wildly from a messy part on the left side and swept over to the opposite side where it blanketed her shoulder and upper arm. Meanwhile, her pouty, pink lips scintillated in the light as she appeared to press them tightly together.

Only her head, neck and a small portion of her bosom were left uncovered on the upper half of the photo’s frame, while her bright white skirt only allowed her knees to show along the bottom edge. Nevertheless, Teresi managed to tease her fans with the smattering cleavage that appeared between the large flaps of her coat, which was held together along her waist by a cincture that was tied together at the front.

Although she sported a relatively reserved ensemble in her most recent offering, Teresi ignited her Instagram page just a few days earlier by appearing in a tiny, multicolored bikini for a spicy video post.