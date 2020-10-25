‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Blackout Turns Dangerous For Many Salem Citizens

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 26, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem as the blackout turns dangerous for many fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) gets attacked by Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay). Kayla will be held at gunpoint by Stefano DiMera’s evil henchmen, and it seems that he’ll have some very sinister plans for her.

Viewers may remember that Kayla and Rolf have some bad blood between them. After Rolf implanted a microchip into Kayla’s husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to make him believe that he was Stefano, the two went at it. Kayla removed the chip, and then forced Rolf to remove one from her friend Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) brain as well.

Kayla was essential in busting Rolf and sending him to jail, as well as bringing back all of the people that he brainwashed, including Stefano’s beloved son, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and the love of his life, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Following the ordeal, Rolf was locked up, but the recent blackout at Statesville has seen the escape of many Salem villains. In addition to Rolf, Orpheus, and Clyde Weston (James Reed) are now running free.

Mitchell Haaseth / NBC

Meanwhile, Orpheus will be running amuck with Marlena. He’ll look to his old enemy to help him carry out a devious plan that he’s been cooking up.

Marlena will be trapped with Orpheus, who has been a huge threat to her for years, and has taken her hostage many times. On Monday, he’ll finally reveal his plan to her, and exactly what he expects her to do in order to help him see it through.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be getting worried about his wife, Marlena. When he runs into Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) he’ll get some alarming news.

Ben will likely tell John that some inmates have escaped, and that one of them is Orpheus. John’s fears will then be realized when he feels that Orpheus is behind Marlena’s disappearance. Of course, he’ll hurry to find his wife before it’s too late.

Finally, Clyde will be busy trying to figure out his next move. He’ll need some shelter as the police are on the lookout for him, and he’ll come knocking at Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) door. Clyde will then trick Allie into opening the door for him and letting him into her apartment.