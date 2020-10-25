Alicia Parr Looks Insanely Hot In Racy String Bikini: ‘Dreaming Of Vacay’

Alicia Parr posed scantily clad for her latest Instagram pic on Sunday evening. The model stunned her 514,000-plus followers as she went for an insanely hot look in a racy string bikini while revealing in the caption that she is dreaming of going on vacation.

In the sexy snap, Alicia left little to the imagination while rocking a gray-green two-piece that perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin. The bikini top clung tightly to her chest and included a square neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and hugged her trim waist tightly while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in full view for the snap.

Alicia stood ankle-deep in some water as she pushed her hip out. She bent one knee and arched her back as she lifted an arm over her head. She pulled at her hair with the other hand while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, the crystal clear water was visible. A bright blue sky and a bit of land could also be seen in the distance.

Alicia wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she left loose and pushed over one shoulder.

Alicia’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo collected more than 2,900 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 75 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are gorgeous doll. Stay beautiful, inside & out,” one follower stated.

“Wow Alicia, you are a beautiful, enchanting, wonderful, nice women!!! I love you,” another gushed.

“So beautiful with amazing perfect body,” a third user wrote.

“You are one of the most stunning women that I have ever laid eyes on. You’re a true beauty, a goddess on this earth. This is a great photo. Keep the sexy shots coming. We love them!” a fourth person commented.

The model seems to have the perfect physique for rocking scanty bathing suits, and string bikinis may just be her favorite. Her timeline is filled with shots of her sporting the skimpy swimwear while showing off her incredible curves.

Earlier this week, Alicia piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a teeny red two-piece as she soaked up some sun outdoors. To date, that post has reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 250 comments.