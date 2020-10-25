Anna Nystrom Goes Without Pants In Just A Blazer And Pigtails

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday after she wore a blazer — and little else underneath.

The fabric was a tweed material in a charcoal gray color. The hues were not only appropriate for late October season, but also flattered the model’s sun-kissed skin. The blazer featured a notched lapel and pockets around her hips that accentuated her curves. Anna appeared to wear no top underneath, and the plunging necklace gave followers a glimpse of her décolletage. The sleeves of the garment looked to be slightly too long for the model and were folded upwards, exposing her wrists.

Anna styled the jacket in a wrap look, with one side crossing over the other. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton belt that cinched in at her waist to showcase her hourglass figure.

To add a sultry aspect to the attire, Anna appeared to go without pants, exposing her toned legs in the process.

Anna styled her long blond hair into braided pigtails that extended down to her midriff. A couple of loose tendrils framed her frame.

Anna posed by sitting on a light gray couch with a plain wall serving as her backdrop. She placed one hand on her knee and placed the other on the sofa. A plush pillow rested behind her and a vase of autumnal flowers stood in the foreground. She positioned herself by tilting her head slightly and giving the camera a quiet look with the hint of a smile.

The general location was geotagged as Stockholm, Sweden.

Social media went wild over the new shot and awarded the upload over 31,000 likes and over 330 comments.

“Classy and sweet and hotter than the sun,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with a yellow sun emoji.

“You always look amazing when your hair is braided. Hope you have a fantastic upcoming week Anna,” wished a second.

“You are such an inspiration. Everything you do is with such thought and care with a detail to beauty. The results speak for themselves. You have created a stunning life, and you look beautiful. Have a good week, and wishing you the best,” confessed a third.

“I love you sooo much,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with both a red heart and an upside-down smiley face symbol.

