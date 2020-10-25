Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Bikini While Taking The ‘Ultimate Ice Bath’

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, sizzled her most recent Instagram pics, which were sure to excite her over 4.6 million followers. The Masked Singer host looked hot in a cleavage-baring bikini while she dipped her body into the “ultimate ice bath.”

In the racy snaps, Nicole showed some skin in the black swimwear. The teeny top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. They also exposed her round booty, and put the spotlight on her flat tummy and killer abs. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Nicole sat in a metal tub filled with the frozen cubes. The tub had wheels on the bottoms and sat outside near a swimming pool. She rested her back against the metal and placed her arms and legs under the water while smiling for the camera. In the background of the shot, some lush green foliage as well as exercise equipment could be seen.

The second shot featured the Pussycat Dolls singer in the pool with a friend. She wore a pair of black goggles over her eyes. In the caption, Nicole revealed that she was doing some underwater weight training.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose, wet strands that hung down her back.

Nicole’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 82,000 times within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“The way you look so calm and chill in that ice bath while I’d be screaming and crying,” one follower quipped.

“Oh my God, now I see the reason why you getting more and more beautiful than ever,” another wrote.

“You’re very brave taking ice baths. I’m pretty sure I can handle it myself one day. And underwater weight training sounds interesting,” a third user stated.

“Wow! That’s awesome,” a fourth person commented.

The singer often thrills her fans by showing off her incredible body and talent. She sings, dances, and lives a healthy lifestyle that inspires many of her followers.

Recently, she showcased her flexibility as she lifted her leg up high above her head while wearing a skintight crop top and a pair of matching leggings. That snap has garnered more than 157,000 likes and nearly 800 comments to date.