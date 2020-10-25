Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo Of ‘Super Hilarious Quarantine Activity’ & Assures Fans That Her Dog Was Not Harmed

Kaley found a fun way to entertain herself and Dumpy ahead of filming 'The Man From Toronto.'

Kaley Cuoco celebrated the end of her latest quarantine by posing for an adorable photo with her pet chihuahua, Dumpy, aka Dumptruck.

Kaley, 34, is in Canada to film the movie The Man From Toronto, but she’s been in quarantine for the last two weeks. In a photo that she shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, she showed her 6.1 million followers how her cute rescue dog was helping her stay entertained as she waited to head back to work.

She was pictured rocking a blue tie-dye sweatsuit. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, which can temporarily be viewed here, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she and her personal assistant, Emma Ross, tie-dyed the top and pants themselves. Kaley explained that she had spilled wine on the “crotchal region” of the bottoms, and she wanted to hide the stain.

In addition to getting crafty with dye, she and Emma decorated Dumpy. In Kaley’s photo, the dog had a large bunch of helium-filled latex balloons tied around his tiny body. There appeared to be about a dozen of them floating over him, and they were an array of bright colors that included red, pink, orange, yellow, blue, and purple.

Kaley was laughing and looking at the camera as she secured a string to her pet’s blue harness. Her canine companion also stared at their photographer, and he seemed a bit unsure about his colorful new accessories. The pooch has his own IG page, where Kaley shared a video reveal of what happened once he was turned into a live balloon bouquet. She stood behind a wall and lifted him up slowly, making it seem as though the balloons were making him float. That clip can be viewed here.

In the caption of her post, Kaley assured her fans that Dumpy was not harmed in any way during their “super hilarious quarantine activity,” but she confessed that she had more fun that he did. Her stories also included videos of the canine being raised up behind a couch and carried forward. She set the videos to the “Married Life” theme song from the Pixar movie Up, “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban, and “Slide” by The Goo Goo Dolls.

Kaley’s pint-sized pooch received a lot of love from her Instagram followers, who liked her post over 96,000 times in just one hour.

“Super funny videos with Dumps! He is so lucky to have you!” wrote one fan.

“You make each other even cuter,” another admirer wrote.

“That dog loves you to death,” a third person commented.

“I loved this post! Hilarious! Dumps is a good sport! He’ll do anything for his mama,” a fourth message read.