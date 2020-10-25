Abby Dowse Offers Backside View In Repeat Appearance With Plaid Miniskirt & Skintight Top

Australian model, social media influencer and fitness aficionado Abby Dowse has a penchant for offering her 2.4 million followers on Instagram multiple looks at her impressive physique in the same outfit. She continued the trend with her latest post on Sunday, October 25, by posing for a rear-view photo in another outfit that has featured on her popular feed in recent days.

In the sexy snapshot, the 31-year-old put all the emphasis on her gym-honed derrière while making a repeat appearance in a plaid miniskirt that clung tightly to her surprisingly shapely midsection. She further brought the sizzle in the update with a skintight top that did well to accentuate her already ample bust and a pair of high-heeled, knee-high boots.

Dowse referred to herself as “cheeky” in the update’s brief caption, and while only a small portion of her pert posterior cheeks were actually visible in the shot, it was still enough of a show to rile her fans. In less than two hours after the photo appeared on her profile, they had double-tapped it to the tune of 12,000-plus likes. Meanwhile, nearly 300 replies had been left in the comments section as of this writing, the brunt of which were words of affection inspired by her alluring appearance.

“Always so unbelievably gorgeous,” appraised one impressed user. “Will never get used to it.”

“Damn you are the hottest thing I have seen in years. Wow,” added a second admirer of Dowse’s striking visage.

“You are rocking a 60s hip vibe Abby,” opined a third follower. “Looking great darlin’.”

“@Abbydowse you are one amazing and beautiful woman,” wrote another avid supporter.

Even as she had been snapped from the backside in the medium shot, Dowse’s fans were nevertheless treated to her seductive gaze as she had turned her head to the side in order to peer directly into the camera’s lens from over her shoulder. With her lengthy, golden blond hair pulled into a tail that draped over her back and her pink lips glinting in the light, she allowed her black-framed glasses to fall to the bridge of her nose, which afforded her followers a better look at her eyes.

The model’s tight crop top was light pink, causing it to pop out on the frame in contrast to her sun-kissed skin. Although it rippled slightly in the back and on the sides, the garment conformed tightly to her perky bustline while allowing for a small showing of skin just above her plaid skirt, which featured hues of pink, black and white. It, too, left little to the imagination with regard to the size and shape of her more stimulating attributes.

Dowse further emphasized her sinuous figure by gingerly caressing her thighs on both sides and lifting her knee on the left side.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Dowse was similarly stunning in a post that showed her in the same outfit just one day earlier.