50 Cent Appears To Retract Endorsement Of Donald Trump After Criticism From Chelsea Handler

Not long after 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler scolded him for his endorsement of Donald Trump, the rapper appears to have walked back his support for the president, The Hill reported.

“Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” he tweeted on Saturday evening. “‘[F]or all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. ”

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, tweeted the response alongside a video of Handler’s interview with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

“He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 cent to 20 cent,” she said.

According to Handler, she reminded her former partner that as a Black person, he should not vote for Trump due to the “entire swath of people” who might be influenced by his decision. She claimed his decision stemmed solely from worries over “his own personal pocketbook.”

Jackson endorsed Trump on Instagram last week after the announcement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, which would raise taxes on individuals who make over $400,000 per year in California and New York.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” he wrote in a post on the social platform.

Per Revolt, Jackson later doubled down on his comments and claimed he would leave New York if Biden wins in November.

“I’m packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move.”

Instagram notably flagged 50 Cent’s initial post as missing context since the tax rates presented in the image were only for high-income earners — not all American taxpayers.

“Hey f*cker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” Handler responded shortly after his endorsement.

Handler is behind the Netflix documentary Hello Privilege, which accused Trump of using his white privilege to help him and his allies.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

As noted by The Hill, Jackson is not the only Black rapper for face criticism for his support of Trump. Kanye West previously praised the president and was lambasted for wearing a Make American Great Again hat. After his 2020 presidential bid, West walked back his support of Trump, pointing in particular to reports that he hid in the White House bunker during the civil unrest that broke out in Washington, D.C.

As The Inquisitr reported, West claimed he wore the MAGA hat to protest the segregation of the African American community. He also expressed criticism of the purported pressure on the community to vote for Democrats.